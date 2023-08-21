Tony Ferguson has no plans to retire: ‘F*** those who think I should’

Tony Ferguson has no intention of hanging up the gloves.

In July, Ferguson suffered yet another defeat when he was choked unconscious by Bobby Green at UFC 291. The loss was his sixth in a row, with four of those coming by finish, and it left many fans wondering if it would finally be the loss that pushed “El Cucuy” into retirement.

In the immediate aftermath of the fight, Ferguson suggested it wouldn’t be, and on Monday, the former UFC interim lightweight champion reaffirmed his intent to continue on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/HSWfn9pjKW — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) August 21, 2023

-Champ ⚔️ ️ -CSO- # — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) August 21, 2023

1.) Haven’t Sparred Good Since Barboza or Thompson 2.) Only Time I Find Myself In A Cage Is When I Fight 3.) Since Pandemic None of This Shit Has Been Fun 4.) I Used To Smile A Lot Moar When I Was Competing 5.) Been So Busy Taking Care Of Others Instead Of Myself 7.) Created Boundaries Between Those Who Are Bad For Me 8.) Structured Myself So I Don’t Make The Same Mistakes 9.) No I’m Not Retiring & Fuck Those Who Think I Should 10.) I Have Work To Do & I’m One Pissed Off MF - Champ

Ferguson’s refusal to walk away isn’t that surprising given his previous reluctance to do so. The former UFC interim lightweight champion first rejected the idea in 2021 following his loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 262, also declaring then that he was “pissed off” and motivated.

Ferguson again took umbrage with the idea following his submission loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 279. But at 39, he has one of the longest losing streaks in UFC history, and the question is when will enough be enough for “El Cucuy?”