Dana White’s Contender Series Week 3 down to 4 fights after one bout scrapped at weigh-ins

The third week of Dana White’s Contender Series will move forward with only four fights after one bout was scrapped ahead of the weigh-ins on Monday.

A flyweight fight between Felipe Dos Santos and Luciano Pereira was pulled from the card with UFC officials stating that Pereira was unable to weigh in “due to medical issues.” As a result, the fight with Dos Santos was cancelled ahead of Tuesday’s card.

Dos Santos had actually already made weight at 124.5 pounds before word arrived that the fight with Pereira was off.

Meanwhile, middleweights will take the spotlight in the main event for the third week of The Contender Series with Eli Aronov squaring off with Zachary Reese. Both fights hit the scale at the exact same 185.5 pounds for the fight.

So far this season, all 10 winners competing on The Contender Series have received contracts to compete in the UFC so it will be interesting to see what happens with the latest card now down to four fights total.

The card starts at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday and airs on ESPN+.

Here are the full weigh-in results for The Contender Series week 3:

Middleweight Main Event: Eli Aronov (185.5) vs Zachary Reese (185.5)

Welterweight Bout: Kaik Brito (169) vs Oban Elliott (170.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Isis Verbeek (114.5) vs Josefine Knutsson (116)

Featherweight Bout: Luis Pajuelo (145.5) vs Robbie Ring (145.5)