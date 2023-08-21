Eight fights official for UFC Sao Paulo, including Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski

The UFC will return to Sao Paulo for the first time in four years, and the company has made official eight match-ups for the upcoming event on Nov. 4.

Headlined by Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida in a five-round heavyweight tilt, the line-up will feature rising prospects like Rinat Fakhretdinov, Vitor Petrino and Denise Gomes.

Fakhretdinov (22-2) will re-enter to the octagon to face Elizeu Zaleski (24-7) four months after chocking out former title contender Kevin Lee. The Brazilian won a split decision over Abubakar Nurmagomedov in his most recent appearance.

Petrino (9-0), who tapped Marcin Prachnio this past July, will lock horns with Modestas Bukauskas (15-5), a former Cage Warriors champion who won two in a row since returning to the promotion earlier this year.

Gomes (8-2) will battle long-time veteran Angela Hill (15-13) in a strawweight showdown. Gomes walked through Yazmin Jauregui in just 20 seconds to earn a performance bonus in July, while Hill attempts to rebound from a one-sided loss to Mackenzie Dern.

UFC’s eight trip to Sao Paulo’s Ginasio do Ibirapuera will also include Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) vs. Armen Petrosyan (8-2), Caio Borralho (14-1) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (35-8-2), Rodrigo Nascimento (10-1) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (10-5), and Elves Brener (15-3) vs. Esteban Ribovics (12-1).