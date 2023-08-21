Dana White also wants Joe Lauzon to retire, Lauzon responds

UFC 292’s Boston location motivated Joe Lauzon to ask the promotion whether they had a spot available. But by the time the vet asked, the fight card was full.

And so, Massachusetts native Lauzon had to content himself with watching a UFC event in his backyard rather than compete in it. But if it were up to UFC President Dana White, he wouldn’t be competing in the octagon at all.

“It wasn’t that his services weren’t needed,” White said at the post-UFC 292 press conference. “The card was full at the time that he was asking. ... I would like Joe to retire, too.”

Lauzon, 39, has been semi-retired for the past four years, most recently competing in the octagon in 2019. Two separate fights with Donald Cerrone were cancelled in 2022 when both suffered health complications outside the cage. Lauzon said he’d be open to more fights, but only if they intrigued him.

A fight in front of his hometown crowd was just such an option, but White cited former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman’s ill-fated comeback at UFC 292 in support of his opinion that Lauzon should hang up his gloves.

“It gets to the point, it’s like Chris Weidman, we were talking about Chris Weidman a minute ago,” White said. “Weidman reached the pinnacle of the sport, and did it in spectacular fashion, knocking out one of the greatest of all time, and what’s now? Why? To come back and feel it one more time? He felt it tonight, and he blew his knee out, and he’s going to have to go through crazy surgery again and recover from it. It’s just like, why? You’ve already done it all. You’ve accomplished everything that you could hope to accomplish in the UFC.

“And saying that, so is Joe Lauzon. Joe Lauzon at one point held the most ‘Fight of the Night’ bonuses. He’s been a part of The Ultimate Fighter. He’s done so much in the sport. You get to an age where it’s like, c’mon guys.”

Lauzon made his octagon debut in 2006 at UFC 64, knocking out former lightweight champion Jens Pulver in a massive upset. He went on to become a fan favorite for his action-first fighting style, which put him at No. 4 on the all-time list of post-fight bonuses with 15.

Lauzon competed three times in UFC events held in Boston, going 2-1 including a win over Jonathan Pearce in his most recent fight in 2019.

In a statement provided to MMA Fighting, Lauzon described the circumstances around his request to fight at UFC 292, White’s comments, and where he stands in his career.