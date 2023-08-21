On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 292

Sean O’Malley flipped the UFC bantamweight division upside down following his incredible knockout win over Aljamain Sterling to capture UFC gold. After the stunning finish, where does O’Malley go from here, and where does Sterling go after losing his championship?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer those questions from a matchmaking perspective following the UFC’s return to Boston. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos following Zhang’s record-setting decision victory to retain the strawweight title, Ian Machado Garry after his one-sided victory over Neil Magny in the featured bout, along with fellow main card winners Mario Bautista, Marlon “Chito” Vera, and more.

