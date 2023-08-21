Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski gives injury update, says Aljamain Sterling fight ‘not happening’ after UFC 292 loss

Alexander Volkanovski’s list of next fight options just got a little shorter after UFC 292.

The UFC’s big return to Boston was capped off with quite an unforgettable memory atop the bantamweight division this past Saturday. Reigning champion Aljamain Sterling entered the main event with intentions of securing a fourth straight title defense but instead had his dreams dashed by perennial rising superstar Sean O’Malley via second-round TKO.

Ahead of the bout, Sterling made it very clear that the featherweight division was in his immediate future as he was ready to cut less weight and open a door to a title shot for his best friend, teammate, and top-ranked contender, Merab Dvalishvili. An O’Malley win would have led to a potential champion vs. champion tilt for Sterling against “The Great” Volkanovski. All it took was one picture-perfect right hand and some follow-up hammer fists for O’Malley to spoil the potential golden parade at 145 pounds.

“Gotta feel for ‘Aljo,’ man,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “I mean, what does he want to do? He’s definitely going to want that rematch. That’s a big, big fight. [Him vs. me] that’s not happening. You never know, if he would have had a big win he could have took Ilia [Topuria’s] spot but [he didn’t].

“We talked about it in my breakdown, I was saying obviously his (O’Malley’s) distance control and his movement, footwork, is going to be very hard to deal with. He’s so good at fighting on the back foot, coming forward, that was a good example for him coming on the back foot. Aljamain, nothing wrong with that attack he did. Even probably felt like he got his head off center and Sean O’Malley was still able to just make him miss by a millimeter and fire that two. Like I said, his eyes, pretty incredible on top of all that footwork. Credit Sean O’Malley with an incredible finish. Wow.”

O’Malley’s win now helps further highlight Volkanovski’s dominance as a five-time defending champion, which is a higher number of title defenses than all other UFC champions in their current reigns combined (three). For many, Volkanovski sits atop the pound-for-pound rankings list as the best fighter on the planet.

Last defeating Yair Rodriguez via a dominant third-round TKO performance last month, Volkanovski is next expected to be challenged by Ilia Topuria. However, the Australia legend suffered a minor injury to his elbow in his last time out but is healing up nicely and wants to return to his active ways as soon as possible. Now that Sterling is going to be out of the possible immediate featherweight picture, Volkanovski has a clearer picture of when he’ll return.

“What’s next for me? ‘Aljo,’ if he was to win in world fashion and called his shot he could have stepped in front of Ilia,” Volkanovski said. “Ilia’s been pretty quiet. I thought he’d be chirping, wanting to make sure he gets that fight. Obviously, I want to fight as soon as possible.

“I’m able to do a fair bit [regarding the elbow]. I’m already able to post with it, I’m not punching with it yet but I will be. I’m staying fit, doing strength, doing everything I need to. I want to be back in there before the end of the year. Islam [Makhachev’s] fighting, I want that rematch, but he’s fighting in October so I want to fight before then. I don’t want to fight early next year. If I was gonna wait that long, it may as well be Islam but I don’t want to wait that long. So, Ilia, keep running your mouth. I like it. Makes me want to punch you in the face even more.”

