Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade set for UFC 295

Top strawweights Jessica Andrade and Mackenzie Dern have been added to UFC 295.

The promotion announced the bout on Saturday during the UFC 292 event at TD Garden in Boston. MMA Fighting subsequently confirmed it with multiple people close to the fighters.

UFC 295 takes place Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It is headlined by a heavyweight title fight between champ Jon Jones and ex-champ Stipe Miocic.

Andrade makes another quick turnaround after a loss this month to top contender Tatiana Suarez, which marked her third straight setback following a knockout loss to Xiaonan Jan at UFC 288 and submission loss to Erin Blanchfield. The former strawweight champ is 4-6 since losing the strawweight title to current champ Zhang Weili.

Dern, meanwhile, seeks her first shot at gold. The submission specialist most recently outpointed vet Angela Hill to rebound from a decision loss to Yan. Dern has bounced between wins and losses in her past five appearances.