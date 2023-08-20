 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC posts alternate angle of Sean O’Malley’s knockout of Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292
Sean O’Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 292 on Saturday.
Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

Sean O’Malley is a UFC champion after a memorable knockout at UFC 292.

O’Malley became the new UFC bantamweight king with an incredible counter right that dropped Aljamain Sterling in the second round of their main event at UFC 292 at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday night.

The UFC posted a clearer angle of O’Malley’s decisive shots early Sunday morning.

O’Malley also earned one of the two “Performance of the Night” bonuses for his efforts. He has now five of his past six fights and improved to 17-1 with one no-contest for his career.

