 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marlon Vera: ‘I think Sean O’Malley is in love with me’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

BOSTON — UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera reflected on his win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292, the possibility of a rematch with his rival Sean O’Malley, and more.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting