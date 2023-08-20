 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 292 video: Brad Tavares talks Hawaii wildfires, responds to Conor McGregor

By MMA Fighting Newswire
BOSTON — UFC middleweight Brad Tavares reflected on his UFC 292 win over Chris Weidman and gave a harrowing update about his home and the devastating effect of the recent wildfire.

