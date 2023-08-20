UFC 292 post-fight show: Reaction to Sean O’Malley’s stunning knockout, Zhang Weili’s dominance

Sean O’Malley is the UFC bantamweight champion of the world after knocking out Aljamain Sterling in the second round of the main event of UFC 292. The stunning finish kicks off a new era in the bantamweight division with one of the promotion’s biggest stars driving the train.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew react to O’Malley’s incredible finish of Sterling, discuss where Sterling goes from the loss, and what this division looks like going forward.

Additionally, they react to the absolute dominance from Zhang Weili in the co-main event against Amanda Lemos, discuss if Yan Xiaonan or Tatiana Suarez will be next for Weili, Ian Machado Garry’s one-sided victory over Neil Magny, Marlon Vera’s massively important victory, and more.

