Ian Machado Garry glad he taught ‘scumbag’ Neil Magny a lesson at UFC 292

Ian Machado Garry was a man on a mission at UFC 292 and as far as he’s concerned, it was accomplished on every level.

The build-up to Machado Garry’s fight with Neil Magny got ugly during a pre-fight press conference, when Machado Garry brought up Magny mentioning at Wednesday’s media day that he was going to give Machado Garry a “whooping” like the kind he gives to his son. Machado Garry blasted Magny for the comments and then followed up on his promise to teach Magny a lesson with a one-sided drubbing Saturday night.

At the UFC 292 post-fight press conference, the undefeated Irishman didn’t change his tune.

“Magny’s a scumbag and I’m glad I f****** went out and gave him a hiding,” Machado Garry said. “Because the s*** he said at that press conference to you guys—I don’t know how none of you picked up on that right away—the first second I heard that, I was like, ‘What did he just say?’ I paused it, ‘Sorry, sorry, sorry, I must have misunderstood that. I watched it again and I was like, ‘You cannot say something like that and get away with that.’”

“Look, my baby is sat over in the corner over there. I know, for my life, I was a pest as a kid. Look at me, I’m the exact type of person that’s going to cause trouble. I got f****** whacked with a wooden spoon, that doesn’t mean I go and f****** do it to him. No, you break the cycle. … If you want to be better and you want to change the world, don’t do what you don’t want done to you. Break the f****** cycle. Be a better human, be a better man, and let’s change the f****** world, and don’t ever, ever, ever touch a f****** kid. That’s my attitude and I don’t think there’s anyone in this room that’s going to f****** disagree with me and if you do, come talk to me.”

Beating your child is not cool to brag about at a press conference pic.twitter.com/r7uM4u79iq — “The Future” Ian Machado Garry (@iangarryMMA) August 17, 2023

The tension between the two was evident between the second and third rounds of their fight, as Magny stuck his tongue out at Machado Garry and Machado Garry answered by flipping him the middle finger.

“He said, ‘Get the f*** out of my face,” Machado Garry said when asked about the exchange. “I said, ‘F*** you, b****, telling me what to do.’”

The fight was mostly one-way traffic for Machado Garry, who soundly out-struck Magny over three rounds en route to improving to 6-0 in the UFC. Machado Garry was originally scheduled to fight Geoff Neal, but a win over a welterweight who holds the record for the most UFC wins in the division (21) is still likely to move him up the rankings even though Magny took the fight on short notice.

In the direct aftermath of the fight, Machado Garry was as respectful as he could stand to be and he didn’t let the bad blood spoil his moment.

“I said, ‘Hey, respect after battle,’” Machado Garry said. “I respect any man that’s willing to step into the octagon with me. You have to. You have to respect someone. Firstly, Neil took the fight on seven days’ notice, but also, I took the fight on seven days’ notice. There’s not many people who do that. I went from two opposite ends of the spectrum and I showed up and I made that happen.

“What I did tonight was so easy, so clinical, but it was special. The energy that I was able to get from that Boston crowd, the energy that I soaked up, it was so much fun.”

Machado Garry’s confidence isn’t unwarranted as he completely dominated one of the UFC welterweight division’s most battle-tested veterans. Two judges scored the fight 30-24 in Machado Garry’s favor, meaning he won all three rounds by a wide margin.

One didn’t need to look at the scorecards to see Machado Garry’s dominance. He hurt Magny early with leg kicks and it was obvious throughout the fight that Magny’s mobility was badly compromised. Machado Garry hopes that the beating he put on Magny tonight has him rethinking some of his life choices.

“I hit him with two, I put him on his ass twice in a row,” Machado Garry said. “The first two kicks of the fight. The first two exchanges he went on his ass and I went, ‘Oh my goodness, this is going to be a long night for you.’ That guy’s going home in a wheelchair and I f****** said it: Tonight, he is being walked home by someone in a wheelchair and he’s going to go home and he’s going to sit and reflect on everything he’s ever f****** done in life. I whooped his ass tonight and he better sit there and think, ‘F***. I might need to change my life.’”