UFC 292 post-fight bonuses: Champs Sean O’Malley and Zhang Weili win ‘Performance of the Night’

UFC 292 bonus winners included the two headliners who walked away with titles around their waists: Sean O’Malley and Zhang Weili.

The new UFC bantamweight champ and defending strawweight champ both earned $50,000 bonuses for their dominant performances. UFC President Dana White announced the bonus winners at the post-fight press conference for Saturday’s pay-per-view event at TD Garden in Boston.

O’Malley captured the bantamweight title with a vicious knockout of champ Aljamain Sterling in the main event. It was O’Malley’s eighth UFC performance bonus.

Zhang, meanwhile, defended the strawweight title with a door-to-door beating of Amanda Lemos in the co-headliner. Judges scored the bout 50-43, 50-44 and 49-45, a reflection of how one-sided the bout was.

The “Fight of the Night” was an easy call, according to White. The bantamweight finale of The Ultimate Fighter 31 between Brad Katona and Cody Gibson wowed the crowd before Katona took home the unanimous decision.

UFC 292 bonuses: