 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Call out Merab you p****‘: Fighters react to Sean O’Malley’s knockout of Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
UFC 292: Sterling v O’Malley Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Sean O’Malley did exactly what he promised to do and knocked out Aljamain Sterling to capture the bantamweight title at UFC 292.

O’Malley caught Sterling rushing early in the second, sneaking in a right hand that dropped “Funkmaster” to the canvas before a flurry of follow-up shots sealed the deal 51 seconds into the second round.

O’Malley’s colleagues were blown away by his performance on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston. Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 292 main event between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting