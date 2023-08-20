 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley full fight video highlights

UFC 292: Sterling v O’Malley Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Watch Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley full fight video highlights from their UFC 292 main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Sterling vs. O’Malley took place Aug. 19 at the TD Garden in Boston, Mass. UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-4) and Sean O’Malley (17-1, 1 no-contest) squared off in themain event. The fight aired live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch all the video highlights below.

For more on Sterling vs. O’Malley, check out the live blog below.

Round 1

Sterling claims the center of the cage and he’s flicking kicks from a distance. O’Malley circling and feinting, looking for an opening to counter. There’s a “F*** you, Aljo” chant from the Boston crowd.

Not much of consequence to score through the first couple of minutes. Both fighters showing a ton of respect. O’Malley holding center now, Sterling continuing to probe with the occasional long-range kick. O’Malley with a glancing kick to the body. Sterling answers with a trio of inside leg kicks. There’s one from O’Malley that scores.

Lead left by O’Malley is blocked. We get a long stretch with almost nothing thrown by either fighter. Leg kick from Sterling. O’Malley tries a spin kick, which gets deflected.

Single leg attempt by Sterling, O’Malley balancing on one leg as Sterling sneaks in some light punches. Not much to score there, but I have one round to the champ.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Sterling.

Round 2

Sterling opens with a body kick. O’Malley attempts a kick and slips, Sterling immediately in for a takedown attempt that O’Malley successfully blocks before creating separation. Sterling jabs O’Malley as the challenger circles away.

Sterling rushes in and eats a counter right on the money from O’Malley! HE’S ROCKED! Sterling stumbles face-down to the mat and O’Malley waits a moment before jumping in for ground-and-pound. More shots land and Goddard gives Sterling a chance to recover, but O’Malley stays accurate. He lands more shots and Goddard has to step in.

NEW CHAMP!

Sterling up quickly, but he looks more disoriented than upset with the stoppage.

What a performance from O’Malley.

