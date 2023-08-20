Watch Zhang Weili vs.. Amanda Lemos full fight video highlights from their UFC 292 co-main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Sterling vs. O’Malley took place Aug. 19 at the TD Garden in Boston, Mass. UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili (24-3) and Amanda Lemos (13-3-1) squared off in the co-main event. The fight aired live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch all the video highlights below.

25 minutes in the books



Decision up next for our #UFC292 co-main! pic.twitter.com/LnUj5Qc7BR — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

All business for the champ



Zhang Weili ready to defend her title in our #UFC292 co-main! pic.twitter.com/5mx4ZXNLjK — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

A shot at greatness awaits!



Amanda Lemos enters for her #UFC292 title shot pic.twitter.com/kgueEMwrvE — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

Some power punches from the champ



Zhang Weili defends her title NEXT at #UFC292! pic.twitter.com/oXlGW61gYC — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

Fighting for that strawweight strap



Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos have arrived at the arena for #UFC292! pic.twitter.com/gIGJ1U51sQ — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

For more on Weili vs. Lemos, check out the live blog below.

Round 1

Both women out in orthodox and bouncing from both to start. Weili showing feints immediately and taking the center. Lemos switches stances. Feeling out.

Quick low kick from Lemos gets caught and Weili immediately gets the takedown!

Lemos staying squirrelly but Weili passes the legs and moves to side control quickly. One minute in and Weili is in dominant position.

Lemos staying tight down here. Weili heavy, small shots. She’s got Lemos near the fence. Lemos trying to underhook and turn in. Weili mushes her to the fence and using good head position. Staying heavy and now she opens up with some nasty left hands!

Lemos is stuck underneath and having to defend. Weili has a leg locked and she’s sitting on it and using the fence as a prison block, to control. Then big shots.

Lemos moving and Weili postures up and huge left hands! Lemos is in trouble!

WOW SCRAMBLE AND LEMOS HAS A D’ARCE! WEILIE IS ON TOP AND BLOCKING! LEMOS HOLDING ON BUT DOESN’T HAVE THE LEVERAGE.

WEILI IS OUT AND TAKES THE BACK!!! WHAT A SEQUENCE OF THINGS!! AND WEILI HAMMERING HUGE SHOTS IN!!! LEMOS IN DANGER! LEMOS GOES TO HER BACK AND MOVING!!! WOW.

Lemos survived that moment but Weili still on top and has Lemos to the fence. Big left hands hammering in and Lemos cannot get free. She’s going to survive though. Lemos even tries another D’Arce just before the bell but Weili slams her.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8 Weili.

Round 2

That was fun as hell. Lemos looks good on the stool too for getting hammered on. And that D’Arce could’ve been something if Weili wasn’t so savvy.

Lemos out with some verve to start, taking the center and swinging. No joy. Weili feinting and bouncing. Low kick. BIG right lands from Lemos. Weili eats it.

Front kick from Lemos that Weili almost catches. Angles from both women. Stepping side kick from Weili lands to the body. Nasty right hand from Lemos lands. She’s finding a home. But she gets wild and Weili grabs a body lock and dumps her. Weili immediately to side control and in the center of the cage.

Lemos trying to get inside, but Weili is very strong. She uses a crucifix attack to set up a move to mount but Lemos is able to grab a leg and put in half guard. Weili staying heavy. Small shots and great shoulder pressure here.

Weili tries to move but Lemos is using her legs well. Weili lands some elbows instead. Weili not giving an inch of space. Lemos bucks and rolls but Weili stays on top and then spings to the back! And she drags Lemos down into the full backpack! Great transitions!

Lemos tryign to get down and out. She does and Weili stays around and moves to side control, but Lemos gets a leg for guard. Posture from the champion and elbows. Lemos elevating and back up. Weili hanging onto an overhook and lands a good elbow and knees to the body and then dumps Lemos again. She’s just beast-moding her.

Full guard this time and Weili postures up and passes. Turtle from Lemos and Weili moves to the back. Lemos against the fence with her left side and Weili staying on her. Lemos holding that right arm to prevent punches and the time runs out.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Weili, 20-17 Weili overall.

Round 3

Lemos looking a little tired but still fine right now, which means she’s in this. She landed some big shots, and that’s what Weili’s corner is telling her. She’s going to be desperate and this is the round they think they win. Let’s find out.

Lemos out to the center to start but Weili takes it from her. Lemos waiting this round, not trying to force anything. Neither is Weili. She just needs a clinch.

Tepid first minute. Lemos misses a combo. Weili misses her own. Lemos tries a knee but Weili side steps it and she’s got a clinch. Lemos turns her to the cage though and now she’s got the position. Until Weili lands a mean elbow and takes the position back then dumps Lemos to the mat.

Weili stands up and starts kicking Lemos’ legs. Lemos taking a moment here. And Weili punches her way into guard and then immediately to side control. Lemos is flat now and she’s starting to look a little tired. Lemos hipping in but Weili runs around her and gets the back!

And she’s got the hooks in and Lemos is flattened out! Lemos rolls but Weili has the backpack and she’s working on a choke. Lemos fighting hands but she bellies down again. Turns in and gets half. Strong work.

Weili trying to gets shots off but Lemos is fighting hands a lot now. She’s playing safety mode, no longer sweep and submit mode. And Weili moves to knee on belly. That’s rude.

Lemos gets up from it though but Weili still has her against the fence and lands a nasty elbow. Small shots. She’s wearing on Lemos now who is starting to look pretty tired. Combination from Weili as she breaks. Lemos looking very sluggish now.

1-2 from the champ. Lemos fires back but it’s slower now. Not sure she has the pop. Weili keeping her backing up now. Short time and the round ends without much.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Weili, 30-26 Weili overall.

Round 4

The stats are showing Lemos having landed 9 totatl strikes to Weili’s 158. Maybe I should’ve had a few more 10-8 rounds in there. Yeesh.

Lemos still looks okay. Just heavier. She’s ready to fight, not sure she’s got the sauce anymore though.

Lemos taking the lead to start but no offense from either through 30. Patience. Another 30 seconds of the same. Weili moving around the flat-footed Lemos. She’s landing some leg kicks as well.

Lemos tries to land a counter but it was noticeably slower and with less pop. Weili kitting a cardio kickboxing routine right now. High guard, light shots. Nothing major. A lot of kicks. She’s clearly waiting for Lemos to commit to something for a takedown counter.

Lemos landed a left hand there. And another. That one sits Weili down but it was a slip on one leg and Weili is up again. Lemos barely misses a monster elbow. She’s in there. But Weili lands a mean right hand and then gets into the double and finishes. That was a nice set up.

But Lemos is attacking a D’Arce! She’s on the neck but Rogan says it looks tight, so she’s safe.

YUP. Weili immediately pops her head out. But Lemos does get to stand off that. Weili with an elbow. Back to space. Weili slowing down as well here, for sure. Lemos taking deep breaths buth she’s got the spirit still. Little sloppy on some shots now though. Lemos lands a right but eats a combo.

Lemos getting really sloppy and just swinging in there now but Weili is moving off. Kick from Weili lands up top. Both women tired but Lemos charges forward overswinging at the bell.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Lemos, 39-36 Weili overall.

Round 5

Lemos needs a finish and she’s game enough to pull something off. Close round four but she fought well. Weili looking fresh after the corner though.

Lemos still a little plodding, Weili moving around. Side kicks from Weili to start and three land. Then a good body kick.

OH MY GOD WEILI CLUBBED HER WITH A RIGHT HAND AS LEMOS STEPPED IN!!!! LEMOS DROPS AND SHE’S SEEING STARS!!! WEILI POUNCES AND SHE’S HAMMERING SHOTS IN! LEMOS SURVIVING AND ATTACKS A LEG LOCK! WEILI SPINS AND SHE’S PUTTING IT ON HER! LEMOS IS SO DAMN TOUGH!

LEMOS SCRMABLING AND WEILI HAS THE BACK CRUCIFIX! LEMOS STILL MOVING AND TRYING TO GET A TAKEDOWN BUT WEILI KEEPS HITTING HER!

Lemos has survived for now good lord she is tough. Weili still with the back crucifix against the fence, holding the position and hitting. Lemos cannot escape. Now Weili has her to the mat. Lemos keeps fighting though. This is like 50 unanswered strikes. Lemos is moving but this is a billion punches.

Lemos gets up! Weili still has her against the fence though and she’s landing some mean shots. And then Weili dumps her with a spin. Weili into side control. 2 minutes to get the finish.

Weili may have spent herself in that exchange. Lemos is gassed too obviously but Weili is holding this position now, not getting a lot of offense up. Lemos trying to wall-walk. Mean knees to the body from Weili.

1 minutes left and Lemos is stuck in side control. 275 total strike differential at the moment. That’s a record in women’s MMA. And it’s only going up.

But Lemos gets up and she’s trying to jump on the neck! Weili avoids but Lemos ain’t got no quit in her. Short time and Weili can simple run away. Lemos charges in but the fight is over.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-7 Weili, 49-43 Weili overall.