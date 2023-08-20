UFC 292 live blog: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

This is the UFC 292 live blog for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley, the bantamweight title fight on Saturday in Boston.

One of the most accomplished bantamweights in MMA history, this could be the final outing for Sterling at 135 pounds, as “Funk Master” has been open about wanting to move up to featherweight. If this is it for Sterling, it’s a big one as a win over O’Malley will cement Sterling as the most winning bantamweight in UFC championship history.

Heading into this bantamweight title fight, the knock on O’Malley is that he is short on elite wins, with his lone ranked win coming against Petr Yan in his most recent fight. That win and O’Malley’s popularity was enough to put him in this spot though, and now “Sugar” has a chance to catapult himself into true crossover superstardom with a win over Sterling and a shiny new belt for his mantle.

Check out the UFC 292 main event live blog below.