Amanda Serrano signs with PFL to compete in MMA Super Fight Division

Amanda Serrano is the latest big name to join the PFL.

The undisputed women’s featherweight champion of the boxing world, Serrano announced Wednesday on The MMA Hour that she has inked a deal to return to MMA to compete in the PFL PPV Super Fight Division. Serrano doesn’t have a targeted date in mind for her debut, but said she expects to compete in the flyweight division. She now joins former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, Jake Paul, and two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison on the roster for the promotion’s upcoming PPV Super Fight Division.

Serrano (2-0-1) is undefeated in her short-lived MMA career. The 34-year-old boxer made her MMA debut in April 2018 as a flyweight with a unanimous draw against Corina Herrera. She then fought and defeated Erendira Ordonez via first-round rear-naked choke in October 2018, before returning in June 2021 as a strawweight with a 60-second guillotine choke submission of Valentina Garcia.

As a professional boxer, Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) is one of the most decorated female champions of all-time, having captured nine major world titles across seven different weight classes. Nicknamed “The Real Deal,” Serrano is currently the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring featherweight champion. She is scheduled to put her undisputed belts on the line this Saturday in a rematch against Heather Hardy as the co-headlining attraction of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz card, which takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Notably, Serrano’s Fight of the Year battle with Katie Taylor in 2022 was the first women’s boxing match to headline New York’s Madison Square Garden and has been hailed by many as biggest women’s boxing match of all-time. Taylor defeated Serrano via split decision.