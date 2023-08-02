No Bets Barred: Can Nate Diaz pull off the upset against Jake Paul, plus best bets for UFC Nashville

Fresh off the heels of UFC 291, the combat sports world keeps the hits coming with another mega weekend of fist-fighting action with the long-awaited showdown between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz taking place in Dallas, while Cory Sandhagen takes on Rob Font over at UFC Nashville on Saturday. And with all that action, No Bets Barred is back to run you through the best bets of the weekend.

With regular host Conner Burks traveling to cover the Paul-Diaz fight, Jed Meshew recruited MMA Fighting.com’s Alexander K. Lee to jump in and break down some bets this weekend. Topics discussed include Diaz’s chances to pull off the upset against Paul, whether Font could be a live dog against Sandhagen on short notice, the bevy of barnburners set for Saturday on the Nashville undercard, and more.

Tune in for episode 56 of No Bets Barred.

