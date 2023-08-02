The MMA Hour live from Paul vs. Diaz workouts

For the second time in its history, The MMA Hour is taking its show on the road.

We’re live from Dallas, site of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

Our first show of the special Paul vs. Diaz road edition airs live on Wednesday, beginning at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT.

We’ll be joined by none other than Jake Paul and Nate Diaz after open workouts for Saturday’s event, which takes place at American Airlines Center and airs on DAZN and ESPN+ pay-per-view. We’ll also have special guests to break down the fights and talk about all the latest MMA news.

The MMA Hour will also have a live show from Dallas on Friday after weigh-ins.

The Paul vs. Diaz pay-per-view will be televised on DAZN on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.