‘Wonderboy is going to dice him’: Fighters react to Ian Machado Garry’s domination of Neil Magny at UFC 292

Ian Machado Garry continues to build momentum in the UFC welterweight division with another win, this time over vet Neil Magny at UFC 292.

Garry beat Magny from pillar to post on Saturday’s pay-per-view main card, earning two 30-26 scores and an incredible 30-24 tally for his dominant showing at TD Garden.

Afterward, Garry called out legendary striker Stephen Thompson, which got more than a few reactions from his fellow fighters. Here’s what they had to say about Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny at UFC 292.

Wonderboy is going to dice him. Side note Phil Rowe can’t be serious with being a cornerman in this fight lol — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) August 20, 2023

Ian Garry vs Shavkat Rakhmonov Please ☺️

Undefeated vs Undefeated — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) August 20, 2023

Three 10-8s? Lol no way — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) August 20, 2023

Garry vs Wonderboy is the right fight to make. #UFC292 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) August 20, 2023

Ian Garry with some great low kicks. Looked impressive — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) August 20, 2023

I mean a win helps no matter what but the expectations have to have been high for a finish #UFC292 — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) August 20, 2023

Ian Gary vs Wonderboy? #UFCBoston — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 20, 2023

At least 30-26 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 20, 2023