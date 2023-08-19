 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Wonderboy is going to dice him’: Fighters react to Ian Machado Garry’s domination of Neil Magny at UFC 292

By Steven Marrocco
MMA: MAY 13 UFC Fight Night - Rozenstruik vs Almeida Photo by Matt Davies/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ian Machado Garry continues to build momentum in the UFC welterweight division with another win, this time over vet Neil Magny at UFC 292.

Garry beat Magny from pillar to post on Saturday’s pay-per-view main card, earning two 30-26 scores and an incredible 30-24 tally for his dominant showing at TD Garden.

Afterward, Garry called out legendary striker Stephen Thompson, which got more than a few reactions from his fellow fighters. Here’s what they had to say about Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny at UFC 292.

