UFC 292 live blog: Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

This is the UFC 292 live blog for Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz, the bantamweight main card opener on Saturday in Boston.

One of the more popular fighters in the UFC, “Chito” Vera found himself on the precipice of a title shot before dropping a split decision to Cory Sandhagen in March. That setback may not end up being much of a setback though if both Vera and Sean O’Malley can win on Saturday as the long-running rivalry between the two mean that “Chito” could jump right to the head of the line if he can rebound in a big way tonight.

One of the most underrated fighters in the bantamweight division, Munhoz has been a staple of the UFC since 2014, and while Munhoz has put together some very strong runs, he’s been unable to crack the top-five of the division. Vera presents another opportunity for Munhoz to deliver a standout win and elevate himself into the title conversation.

Check out the UFC 292 main card opener live blog below.