UFC 292 live blog: Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista

This is the UFC 292 live blog for Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista, a main card bantamweight fight on Saturday in Boston.

A former Cage Fury FC bantamweight champion, Blackshear had a tough start to his UFC career, fighting to a draw in his debut and then losing his next fight. “Da Monster” has done much better since then earning stoppage victories in his next two performances, including scoring the UFC’s third ever Twister submission over Jose Johnson just last week, which allowed him to make the immediate turnaround to face Bautista on short notice.

Friend and training partner to Sean O’Malley, Bautista was originally supposed to fight former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt this evening before an injury sidelined Garbrandt on short notice. Currently riding a four-fight win streak with three finishes, Bautista hopes to keep the momentum rolling on Saturday.

