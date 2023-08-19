UFC 292 live blog: Neil Magny vs. Ian Machado Garry

This is the UFC 292 live blog for Neil Magny vs. Ian Machado Garry, the featured main card welterweight fight on Saturday in Boston.
A staple of the UFC’s 170-pound division for over a decade, Magny find himself at a career crossroads. Though Magny holds the records for most wins in UFC welterweight history, he’s never fought for a belt and at 36 years old, Magny is running out of time to do so. Dropping one here against a young rising contender could be end of any title aspirations Magny might have, so it’s critical he turn back yet another prospect.
Still on 25-years-old, Garry is one of the brightest young stars in the UFC today. A perfect 12-0 in his professional career with five of those wins coming in the UFC, the Irish prospect is showing shades of Conor McGregor, and a dominant win over the highly respected Magny might be just the thing to launch Garry into the UFC’s top-10.
Check out the Neil Magny vs. Ian Machado Garry live blog below.
