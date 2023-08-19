UFC 292 live blog: Weili Zhang vs. Amanda Lemos

This is the UFC 292 live blog for Weili Zhang vs. Amanda Lemos, the strawweight title fight on Saturday in Boston.

Weili is one of the most dominant women competing in MMA today. After losing the strawweight title to Rose Namajunas in a pair of fights in 2021, Weili rebounded in a big way in 2022, thrashing of Joana Jedrzejczyk in June, and then doing the same to Carla Esparza to reclaim the strawweight title in Novemeber. Weili hopes to bring that same energy into her first fight of 2023.

Since joining the UFC in 2017, Lemos has been guaranteed excitement every time she steps into the cage. The 36-year-old Brazilian has five finishes in seven UFC victories, including back-to-back stoppages of Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson last year, which earned her this shot at the Weili and the 115-pound title.

Check out the UFC 292 co-main event live blog below.