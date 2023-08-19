 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 292 video: Karine Silva submits Maryna Moroz with buzzer-beating choke

UFC 292: Silva v Moroz
Karine Silva and Maryna Moroz
Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Karine Silva beat the clock as well as her opponent on Saturday.

With just one second remaining in the first round of their UFC 292 opening clash, the Brazilian flyweight secured a guillotine choke submission of Maryna Moroz to improve to 3-0 in her UFC career.

Watch the buzzer-beating finish below.

The win boosted Silva’s overall pro record to 17-4 with all of her wins coming by way of knockout or submission. She also avenged a first-round submission loss to Moroz (11-5) that took place back in November 2014, when both women’s careers were still in their infancy.

After a few minutes of back-and-forth action, Silva and Moroz ended up on the ground where Silva immediately moved to attack Moroz’s neck. Moroz’s submission defense held up for a short while, and it looked as though she might hang on to make it to the second round, but her hand tapped Silva’s thigh officially signaling an end to the fight at the 4:59 mark of Round 1.

This is the first time in Moroz’s career that she has been finished. She loses her second straight fight and her UFC record now sits at 6-5.

