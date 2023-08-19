UFC 292 start time, TV schedule for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

The UFC 292 start time and TV schedule for the Sterling vs. O’Malley event at the TD Garden in Boston, Mass., on Saturday night is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post helps explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a three-fight early preliminary card at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, headlined by a welterweight fight between Andre Petroski and Gerald Meerschaert.

Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva

Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

Related Get Latest UFC Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

The prelims then switch over to ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. A middleweight contest between Chris Weidman and Brad Tavares headlines this portion of the card.

Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson

The ESPN+ pay-per-view will be at 10 p.m. ET and is headlined by a much-anticipated bantamweight title clash between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili will put her belt on the line against Amanda Lemos in the co-main event.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos

Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista

Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz