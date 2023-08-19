UFC 292 Results: Sterling vs. O’Malley

MMA Fighting has UFC 292 results for the Sterling vs. O’Malley fight card, live blogs of the entire main card, and more from the TD Garden Arena in Boston on Saturday night.

In the main event, Aljamain Sterling could fight in the bantamweight division for the final time when he defends his UFC title against Sean O’Malley.

UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili puts her belt on the line against Amanda Lemos in the co-main event.

Check out UFC 292 results below.

Related Get Latest UFC Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos

Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista

Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva

Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz