UFC 292 Results: Sterling vs. O’Malley

MMA Fighting has UFC 292 results for the Sterling vs. O’Malley fight card, live blogs of the entire main card, and more from the TD Garden Arena in Boston on Saturday night.
In the main event, Aljamain Sterling could fight in the bantamweight division for the final time when he defends his UFC title against Sean O’Malley.
UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili puts her belt on the line against Amanda Lemos in the co-main event.
Check out UFC 292 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley
Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos
Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny
Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista
Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh
Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)
Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert
