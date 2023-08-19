Aljamain Sterling plans to ‘finish Sean O’Malley in style’ at UFC 292, call out Alexander Volkanovski

BOSTON — UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling previews his main event title fight with Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 during Wednesday’s media day. “Funk Master” talks what the last three months have been like since his win over Henry Cejudo, whether or not this will be his final fight at 135, O’Malley saying he looks nervous, not being impressed with the challenger’s list of octagon victories, his plans to call out featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski should he be victorious, and more.