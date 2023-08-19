UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live stream watch party for Saturday’s UFC 292 event, which takes place at the TD Garden and serves as the promotion’s return to Boston for the first time in nearly four years. The main event features a grudge match for the UFC bantamweight title as Aljamain Sterling looks to break the record for most title defenses in the division’s history against rising star Sean O’Malley.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, and other special guests such as Eric “New York Ric” Jackman, to watch along with UFC 292 as the main card happens.

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili defends her newly regained strawweight title against surging contender Amanda Lemos.

UFC 292 also features a welterweight matchup between top prospect Ian Machado Garry and wily veteran Neil Magny, while Marlon Vera faces Pedro Munhoz in a pivotal bout in the 135-pound division.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 292 watch party at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT above.