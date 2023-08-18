Nate Diaz fires back at Eddie Hearn criticism by targeting boxers, warns ‘You might get it also’

Nate Diaz is never one to back down when it comes to talking trash.

Diaz fell short in his boxing debut against Jake Paul on Aug. 5, losing a decision after 10 entertaining but uneven rounds that saw Diaz in serious trouble one point as he was knocked down by “The Problem Child.” It was hardly an exemplary display of Queensberry Rules boxing, but the MMA star didn’t embarrass himself in his first fight since parting ways with the UFC last year.

One person who would disagree with that assessment is Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who lambasted Paul and Diaz during an appearance on The MMA Hour for what he viewed as an “awful” contest.

On Friday, Diaz fired back at Hearn via Twitter, threatening to beat any fighter in Hearn’s stable, regardless of weight class, and letting the Matchroom boss know that he isn’t safe either.

Eddie Hearn I’ll beat all ur fighters asses Lightweight middleweight Heavyweights any weight all of them will get fucked up And unless it’s complimentary keep my name outta your mouth cause u might get it also And fighters check your promoter so he doesn’t get uguys punked

What’s next for Diaz’s fighting career is unclear. He and Paul have discussed the possibility of a second fight under MMA rules before their first fight had even occurred, with Paul offering Diaz $10 million to agree to it, but Paul is contracted to the PFL while Diaz has hinted that a UFC return could take place in the future.

Should Hearn take notice of Diaz’s retort, perhaps the two can work out a boxing arrangement that is profitable for both of them.

See Hearn’s full comment from The MMA Hour below.

“It was awful,” Hearn said. “Don’t get me wrong, the event was unbelievable. You did a great job. Brilliant. But when you’re talking about — you know MMA like the back of your hand. I know boxing like the back of my hand, and I’m watching that like [face in his hands], ‘This is so bad.’

“The reason that Nate didn’t get stopped is that Jake didn’t have the ability. He doesn’t know how to break a fighter down, cut off the ring, beat him up, and stop him. But I give my props to Nate: super tough. Super tough. But you’re talking about low, low level in terms of standard.”