UFC 292 final faceoffs: Aljamain Sterling serenades crowd to taunt Sean O’Malley

BOSTON — Aljamain Sterling is in a singing mood.

The bantamweight champion had a song for challenger Sean O’Malley at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs for their main event matchup that takes place Saturday at TD Garden.

Sterling and O’Malley stared each other down intently, with “Funk Master” jawing in a stoic O’Malley’s face throughout. When O’Malley was given the microphone to address the crowd, he drew a roar of support when he asked, “Boston, are you ready to watch me knock this dude out?”

Sterling had a lot more to say when it was his turn to speak.

“Tomorrow night I make history,” Sterling said. “I become the four-time defending champion, stacking those resumes, getting another ruby to that belt. Guess what? Tomorrow night, I want you all to do me a sole favor tomorrow. [sings] Say goodbye to Sean O’Malley. August 19, he’s facing a beast, Funk Master’s coming for those cheeks, let’s go!”

In the co-main event faceoff, strawweight champion Zhang Weili and challenger Amanda Lemos were all business, as they have been for much of the buildup to their fight. Zhang appealed to her many Boston fans, while Lemos visualized bringing a UFC championship back to Brazil.

“What’s up, Boston?” Zhang said. “I’m so happy to be here. Let me hear you. Tomorrow, ‘And Still.’”

Watch more highlights of the ceremonial weigh-ins below.