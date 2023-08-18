UFC 292 weigh-in results: Sean O’Malley, Aljamain Sterling on point for championship grudge match

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley made weight for one of the most highly anticipated title fights of the year.

The defending bantamweight champion Sterling came in at 135 pounds on the dot, as did O’Malley, who was the first fighter to step to the scale at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC 292.

Watch highlights of the official weigh-ins above.

When Sterling steps into the cage Saturday at TD Garden in Boston, it will be for his fourth and possibly final title defense. “Funk Master” has said in multiple interviews that he expects to move up to featherweight with a win over O’Malley.

O’Malley, a past Contender Series signing, enters his first title shot with a UFC record of 8-1 (1 NC). He defeated Petr Yan via split decision in a three-round thriller at UFC 280 to book his fight with Sterling.

In the co-main event, strawweight champion Zhang Weili goes for the first defense of her second reign when she takes on Amanda Lemos. Both fighters successfully made weight, with Zhang at 115 pounds and Lemos at 114.

All 24 fighters competing on Saturday’s card successfully made weight, including former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman who makes his comeback after a gruesome leg break at UFC 281 in April 2021, and Da’Mon Blackshear who steps in for Cody Garbrandt to fight Mario Bautista just a week after scoring a submission win at UFC Las Vegas 78.

Check out UFC 292 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Aljamain Sterling (135) vs. Sean O’Malley (135)

Zhang Weili (115) vs. Amanda Lemos (114)

Ian Machado Garry (170.5) vs. Neil Magny (170.5)

Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5) vs. Mario Bautista (136)

Marlon Vera (136) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Brad Tavares (185)

Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (185)

Austin Hubbard (155) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (155.5)

Brad Katona (135) vs. Cody Gibson (135)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Andre Petroski (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185)

Andrea Lee (125) vs. Natalia Silva (125)

Karine Silva (125) vs. Maryna Moroz (125)