UFC 292 preview show: Is the Sean O’Malley championship era about to begin?

The UFC returns to Boston this Saturday for UFC 292, and the heat has been turned up for the bantamweight championship main event between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. Depending on the result of this weekend’s clash, the 135-pound division is likely to go through some big changes.

Ahead of UFC 292, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee preview the pay-per-view event, the storylines heading into the Sterling vs. O’Malley fight, where the division goes from Saturday, and more. Additionally, they’ll discuss the under the radar co-main event for the strawweight title between Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos, the animosity between Ian Machado Garry and Neil Magny, the long-awaited return of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, and more.

Catch the UFC 292 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.