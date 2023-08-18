 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cory Sandhagen slams ‘weak sauce’ Sean O’Malley vs. Chito Vera fight idea

By MMA Fighting Newswire
BOSTON – UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen appeared at a media day for UFC 292 and gave an update on his arm injury, the possibility of Marlon “Chito” Vera getting a title shot before him, and more.

