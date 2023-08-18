PFL 8 Results: Ferreira vs. Greene

MMA Fighting has PFL 8 results for the Ferreira vs. Greene fight card from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In the main event, Renan Ferreira will square off against Maurice Greene in a heavyweight semifinal. Denis Goltsov and Jordan Heiderman will compete in the other heavyweight semifinal on the main card.

Additionally, the semifinals of the featherweight tournament are featured with Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk and Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock.

Check out PFL 8 results below.

Main card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene

Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk

Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock

Nathan Kelly vs. Damion Nelson

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7:00 p.m. ET)

Danilo Marques vs. Satoshi Ishii

Kaytlin Neil vs. Maira Mazar

Louie Sutherland vs. Daiqwon Buckley