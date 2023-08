UFC 292 weigh-in video

At the UFC 292 official weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning, and MMA Fighting will have live video.

In the main event, Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley will clash for the bantamweight title. The fighters can weigh no more than 135 pounds for the contest.

The UFC 292 official weigh-ins will start at 9 a.m. ET.

The UFC 292 ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 5 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC 292 weigh-in results below.

Related Get Latest UFC Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Aljamain Sterling (135) vs. Sean O’Malley (135)

Zhang Weili (115) vs. Amanda Lemos (114)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista (136)

Marlon Vera (136) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Brad Tavares (185)

Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (185)

Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh (155.5)

Brad Katona (135) vs. Cody Gibson (135)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Andre Petroski (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185)

Andrea Lee (125) vs. Natalia Silva (125)

Karine Silva (125) vs. Maryna Moroz (125)