Daniel Rodriguez announces positive drug test, out of Noche UFC fight with Santiago Ponzinibbio

UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez announced he has failed a drug test and won’t be able to fight Santiago Ponzinibbio on Sept. 16 in Las Vegas.

Rodriguez released a statement on Instagram confirming he’d tested positive for ostarine, a banned performance-enhancing drug linked to several tainted supplement cases, and was unable to compete against Ponzinibbio at T-Mobile Arena for Noche UFC.

Rodriguez said his positive sample contained an “extremely low level” of the banned PED, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) that’s banned at all times. The 36-year-old fighter denied knowingly ingesting ostarine and added “I strongly believe that a supplement contaminant is the reason for my low-level positive, and am actively working with my manager, [the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency], and the UFC on reviewing and testing the supplements I took prior to my test.”

USADA, which administer’s the UFC’s anti-doping program, typically confirms positive tests if athletes first disclose them publicly, but the agency could not immediately be reached for comment on Rodriguez.

In his most recent octagon appearance, Rodriguez suffered a first-round TKO loss to Ian Machado Garry, his second straight setback after a stoppage loss to Neil Magny in his previous appearance. His overall octagon record is 7-3.

It’s not clear at the time of this writing whether Ponzinibbio will get a replacement opponent for the fall event.

Here is Rodriguez’s full statement.