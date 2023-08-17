Merab Dvalishvili steals spotlight wearing jacket he took from Sean O’Malley to UFC 292 pre-fight press conference

Merab Dvalishvili isn’t fighting at UFC 292 on Saturday, but he managed to steal the spotlight at the pre-fight press conference after he arrived wearing a jacket he took from Sean O’Malley back in May.

The hilarious moment unfolded when Dvalishvili showed up to take his seat, and it was impossible to ignore he was wearing the same red leather jacket that O’Malley wore when he faced off with Aljamain Sterling following the UFC bantamweight champion’s win over Henry Cejudo. On that night, Dvalishvili put on O’Malley’s jacket and climbed to the top of the cage, getting a roar from the audience in New Jersey before a near-brawl broke out in the octagon.

This time around, Dvalisvhili proudly displayed the jacket he took from O’Malley — and obviously never returned — with the flamboyant bantamweight contender taking aim at him when he was asked about the Georgian fighter’s choice in apparel.

Merab Dvalishvili was sitting in the crowd and was just escorted to the press section, where he is showing off his red jacket pic.twitter.com/QOII17DZ5I — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) August 17, 2023

“The only reason anyone knows Merab’s name is because I handed him my jacket,” O’Malley said. “That’s it.”

As for Sterling, he stood and applauded his longtime teammate and friend while shouting “let’s go Merab” with a smile on his face.

Despite O’Malley’s claims, Dvalishvili certainly has everyone’s attention ahead of Saturday night – he could be next in line for a title shot. Most recently, Dvalisvhili put on a dominant performance to beat ex-bantamweight champion Petr Yan to climb near the top of the rankings at 135 pounds.

While Dvalisvhli has been adamant that he would never fight Sterling, all signs are pointing toward Sterling leaving the division if he gets through O’Malley at UFC 292. That could then hand the reigns over to Dvalishvili as the next person in line to get a crack at gold.