 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley exchange heated words in UFC 292 presser staredown

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

After a raucous press conference in support of UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley finally faced off for cameras.

It was the bantamweights’ second staredown after Sterling’s UFC 288 win over Henry Cejudo, and it was just as heated as the champ and challenger exchanged heated words as UFC President Dana White separated them, calling out “be cool” after they put up their fists.

Sterling attacked O’Malley nonstop during the press conference, drawing hearty boos from the pro-O’Malley crowd. In a familiar refrain, Sterling promised to expose O’Malley while O’Malley promised to knock out Sterling.

Security were on the alert as the bantamweights closed distance, but there was no physical confrontation.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting