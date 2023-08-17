Heck of a Morning: Is all the pressure on Aljamain Sterling in UFC 292 main event vs. Sean O’Malley?

Sean O’Malley enters his first UFC championship fight in the main event of UFC 292 against Aljamain Sterling, but even though the spot is big and the lights will be bright, is there a lot of pressure on “Sugar,” or is all of the pressure on the current champ in, perhaps, his final 135-pound title defense?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the main event between Sterling and O’Malley, both fighters’ media day scrums after talking with both competitors, and why there’s a case to be made that this is a “house money” fight for the challenger. Additionally, listener topics include The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White’s Contender Series, judging in MMA, O’Malley’s comments about managers in the MMA space, Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, and more.

