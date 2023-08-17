 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 292: Pros predict Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

By MMA Fighting Newswire
BOSTON — Marlon Vera, Demetrious Johnson, Pedro Munhoz, Ian Machado Garry, Zhang Weili, and other stars of UFC 292 predict the bantamweight championship main event between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley.

