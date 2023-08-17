Between the Links: UFC 292 roundtable, Sterling vs. O’Malley, Weidman return, more

The UFC’s return to Boston is just a couple of days away, and with it comes a lot of interesting storylines — including in the bantamweight championship main event of UFC 292 between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses the demeanors of both Sterling and O’Malley from the UFC 292 media day, where both guys could go after Saturday, and what result would give us the most interesting divisional storylines. Additionally, they discuss the co-main event for the strawweight title between Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos, Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz, the overwhelming confidence of Ian Machado Garry ahead of his matchup with Neil Magny, and much more.

This week, host Mike Heck is joined by MMA Fighting’s José Youngs and The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis from Boston for a special roundtable edition of the show.

