The UFC 292 press conference will feature some of Saturday’s biggest stars for the pay-per-view event from Boston.

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili, Sean O’Malley, and Amanda Lemos, along with the entire main card, will answer questions from the media Thursday evening. Chris Weidman and Brad Tavares will also attend the event.

The UFC 292 press conference is expected to begin at 6 p.m. ET.