John Lineker returns against Stephen Loman at ONE Fight Night 14 on Sept. 29 in Singapore

John Lineker is wasting no time getting back in action with his next fight booked against Stephen Loman at the upcoming ONE Fight Night 14 card on Sept. 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore with the card broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

ONE Championship confirmed the fight with MMA Fighting on Thursday.

Lineker returns after pulling off a late knockout in his most recent outing where he finished Kim Jae Woong with just four seconds remaining in the final round. That victory put Lineker back on track following a loss to Fabricio Andrade in his bid to win the ONE bantamweight title back in February.

Overall, Lineker has gone 5-1 with one no contest since joining the ranks at ONE Championship following a long run in the UFC.

As for Loman, he looks to continue his undefeated run in ONE since joining the promotion back in 2021. He currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record, which includes a decision victory over former ONE champion Bibiano Fernandes this past November.

Loman holds a 17-2 record in his career and he hasn’t tasted defeat since a loss back in 2016, which was then followed by a 11 fight unbeaten streak.

Additional fights will be added to the ONE Fight Night 14 card in the coming weeks.