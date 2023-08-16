Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell added to Noche UFC on Sept. 16

Eighteen-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. returns to the octagon this fall after suffering the first professional setback of his young career.

Rosas Jr. meets The Ultimate Fighter 24 veteran Terrence Mitchell at Noche UFC, which takes place Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is a Hispanic-themed show with a title rematch between flyweight champ Alexa Grasso and former champ Valentina Shevchenko.

Rosas Jr. made big waves as the youngest competitor on the UFC’s roster after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. A debut win over Jay Parrin at UFC 282 only upped his stock. But in his second octagon performance, which came at UFC 287, Rosas Jr. struggled against the well-rounded Christian Rodriguez and suffered a unanimous decision loss, the first of his pro career after eight fights.

Standing in the way of Rosas Jr.’s redemption is Mitchell, who returns to the octagon after a loss to Cameron Saiiman at UFC 290 in July. The setback came after Mitchell earned a three-fight win streak on the regional circuit and left him at 14-3 as a pro.