Joe Rogan leads regular pay-per-view broadcast team for UFC 292 in Boston

The regular pay-per-view broadcast team will call the fights at UFC 292 in Boston on Saturday, which features Aljamain Sterling’s title defense against Sean O’Malley in the main event.

The commentary team is led by play-by-play man Jon Anik, and he’ll be joined by Joe Rogan and UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will serve as the reporter in the arena during the broadcast.

UFC officials confirmed the broadcast team to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

Anik, Rogan and Cormier are always the first team for UFC pay-per-view broadcasts, especially with domestic events in the U.S. Rogan always sits out international cards, but he still occasionally misses events in the U.S., as well, depending on his travel schedule along with comedy shows when he’s on tour.

Rogan won’t miss the card on Saturday, which also features strawweight champion Zhang Weili defending her title against Amanda Lemos in the co-main event, as well as the return of Chris Weidman after he suffered a gruesome broken leg during his previous outing at UFC 261 in April 2021.

Anik, Rogan and Cormier were on the call that night, as well. All three grimaced at the horrific injury, which happened when Weidman threw a kick that was blocked by Hall and his leg snapped.

Now, Weidman makes his comeback more than two years later, serving as the featured prelim at UFC 292 against Brad Tavares.