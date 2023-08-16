No Bets Barred: Can Sean O’Malley pull off the upset over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292?

For the first time in nearly four years the UFC heads back to Boston and it’s coming correct with UFC 292, one of the best events of the year on paper. Headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley, and a strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Amanda Lemos, UFC 292 is bringing the heat, and so too are the No Bets Barred boys as the break it all down.

This week, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew are joined by the esteemed “Boston” Mike Heck as he’s boots on the ground for UFC 292 and the trio does a deep dive into all the big matchups this weekend. Topics discussed include Sean O’Malley’s chances at the upset, exactly how dominant will Weili Zhang and Ian Garry look, the world’s most obvious gimmick parlay, and of course, the ChatGPT Bet of the Week.

Tune in for episode 58 of No Bets Barred.

