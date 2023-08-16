 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The MMA Hour with Demetrious Johnson, Tim Welch, Shane Burgos, and Andre Petroski

By Ariel Helwani Updated
/ new

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1:05 p.m. ET: UFC middleweight Andre Petroski previews his upcoming UFC 292 fight against Gerald Meerschaert.

1:25 p.m.: PFL standout Shane Burgos talks 2023 playoffs.

1:45 p.m.: Sean O’Malley coach Tim Welch breaks down the UFC 292 title fight against Aljamain Sterling.

2:05 p.m.: Parlay Pals are back for best bets at UFC 292.

2:30 p.m.: Flyweight GOAT Demetrious Johnson talks about his next move.

3 p.m.: I answer all your best questions On the Nose.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting