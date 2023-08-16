The MMA Hour with Demetrious Johnson, Tim Welch, Shane Burgos, and Andre Petroski

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1:05 p.m. ET: UFC middleweight Andre Petroski previews his upcoming UFC 292 fight against Gerald Meerschaert.

1:25 p.m.: PFL standout Shane Burgos talks 2023 playoffs.

1:45 p.m.: Sean O’Malley coach Tim Welch breaks down the UFC 292 title fight against Aljamain Sterling.

2:05 p.m.: Parlay Pals are back for best bets at UFC 292.

2:30 p.m.: Flyweight GOAT Demetrious Johnson talks about his next move.

3 p.m.: I answer all your best questions On the Nose.

