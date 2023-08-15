DWCS Season 7, Week 2 results: Another 5-contract night with 3 quick finishes

For the second week in a row, winners took home UFC contracts at DWCS Season 7.

UFC President Dana White handed out five contracts on Week 2 of the up-and-comer series, rewarding three winners who finished early and two that went the distance on Tuesday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Among those to take home a contract: Charalampos Grigoriou, Eduarda Moura, Hyder Amil, Ibo Aslan and Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady. Below is a full recap of DWCS Season 7, Week 2.

Al-Selwady’s power carries day

In a fight far closer on the scorecards than it appeared, Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady and George Hardwick slugged it out over three rounds. But it was Al-Selwady’s powerful punch that first made an impression on Hardwick and continued to do the greater damage until the final bell. Judges saw the same, awarding Fortis MMA product Al-Selwady the unanimous 30-27 scores.

Dominant performance by Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady tonight!



He takes home the UD victory #DWCS pic.twitter.com/pZjO478Ck7 — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2023

Aslan devours Renato Jr.

Ibo Aslan and Paulo Renato Jr. started slow, testing each other with leg kicks. Then Aslan decided he was tired of chess and played checkers, jumping over his opponent’s defenses and pounding away until Renato Jr. was slumped against the cage, unconscious at the 2:22 mark of the first round.

Keep the finishes coming



Ibo Aslan gets the first round TKO to put this one to an end #DWCS pic.twitter.com/VaueToStAF — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2023

Amil outlasts Somnez in sloppy battle

Skrap Pack product Hyder Amil scrambled nonstop with Emrah Somnez for three rounds. But he prioritized damage over the fireman’s carries that Somnez preferred to take him to the mat. They were both gassed by Round 3, but Amil’s strikes and choke attempts earned him unanimous 29-28 scores.

What a back and forth battle!



Hyder Amil leaves tonight with the UD victory #DWCS pic.twitter.com/1zwyTCFl3C — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2023

Moura mauls opponent

It was one-way traffic once Eduarda Moura took down Janaina Silva, which was early. Silva had no answer for Moura’s smothering grappling attack, and she quickly gave her back and submitted 4:00 into the opening frame.

Rear-naked choke for the win!



Eduarda Moura puts an end to this one in the first round #DWCS pic.twitter.com/HeL1jzQnsL — UFC (@ufc) August 15, 2023

Smothered in 60 seconds

Charalampos Grigoriou cracked Cameron Smotherman with a right hand and put himself on the short list for contracts in the DWCS opener. Smotherman protested the stoppage, and DWCS commentator Paul Felder called an early stoppage, but the bouncing of Smotherman’s head against the fence prompted Herb Dean to step in 60 seconds after the opening bell.

What a way to start week 2



Charalampos Grigoriou gets the finish just a minute into round 1! #DWCS pic.twitter.com/w6o8XSI9D7 — UFC (@ufc) August 15, 2023

Full DWCS Season 7, Week 2 results:

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady def. George Hardwick via UD (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ibo Aslan def. Paulo Renato Jr. via KO (punches) - Round 1, 2:22

Hyder Amil def. Emrah Somnez via UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Eduarda Moura def. Janaina Silva via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 4:00

Charalampos Grigoriou def. Cameron Smotherman via TKO (punches) - Round 1, 1:00